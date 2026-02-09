Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.8650, with a volume of 65514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,917,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,482 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,281,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 4,806,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,150 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,722,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,485.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,235,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,388 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.