Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.9210, with a volume of 334065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $114,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $351,725.55. This trade represents a 24.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Clawson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 37,620 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. This represents a 15.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $31,825,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,419,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 482.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,932,000 after buying an additional 1,032,358 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 781.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 902,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 799,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.