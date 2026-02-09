Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.7320, but opened at $7.46. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 3,738 shares trading hands.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., traded over the counter in the U.S. under the symbol YAMHF, is a Japan‐based manufacturer of a broad range of motorized products. Founded in 1955 as an offshoot of Yamaha Corporation, the company is headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Its portfolio encompasses two‐ and four‐wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles, scooters, all‐terrain vehicles, side‐by‐sides and utility vehicles, as well as marine products including outboard motors, personal watercraft and small boats.
Beyond on‐road and off‐road vehicles, Yamaha Motor designs and produces power products, including portable generators, multipurpose engines, pumps and residential energy systems.
