IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $27.92. IHI shares last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IHICY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get IHI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IHICY

IHI Trading Up 6.7%

IHI Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima‑Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.