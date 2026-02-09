Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NextEra Energy (NEE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE):

2/2/2026 – NextEra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Seaport Research Partners from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – NextEra Energy was given a new $95.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/28/2026 – NextEra Energy was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Argus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – NextEra Energy was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – NextEra Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – NextEra Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – NextEra Energy was given a new $87.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/31/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

12/29/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – NextEra Energy was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – NextEra Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – NextEra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 204,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

