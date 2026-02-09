Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 832 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 167.5% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 57,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $693.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $762.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.58.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
