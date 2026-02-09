Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 832 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 167.5% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 57,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $693.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $762.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.58.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.