Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.63 trillion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1.63 trillion and $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

