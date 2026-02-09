Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 336613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

