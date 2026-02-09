ARPA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $15.18 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, ARPA has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ARPA has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,519,586,598 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 1,999,999,999.98773854 with 1,519,586,598.38773854 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.01002698 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $9,533,108.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

