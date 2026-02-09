FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $35.8450, with a volume of 107349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 132.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 80,368.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 133,411 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

