Prom Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.20 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Prom token can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $21.66 million and $3.20 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 1.18264214 USD and is down -7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $2,929,313.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

