FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.6090, with a volume of 76490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

