Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.7375 and last traded at $39.8550, with a volume of 23573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $671.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

