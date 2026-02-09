Aion Trading Up 35.4% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $223.02 thousand and $32.91 thousand worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00037489 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00022962 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00024015 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00013039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000996 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

