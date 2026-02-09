Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.3550, with a volume of 64520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.9378.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $163,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

