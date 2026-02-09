Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $105.3150, with a volume of 965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.91.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,747,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 108,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after buying an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 19,918.2% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Frankly Finances LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 370,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

