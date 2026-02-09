Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.58 and last traded at $76.4210, with a volume of 94538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after acquiring an additional 104,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $3,077,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

