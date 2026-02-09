Wormhole (W) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Wormhole (W) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $51.32 million and $13.46 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020 and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $14,287,834.97 traded over the last 24 hours.

