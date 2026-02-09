FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $47.8280, with a volume of 10043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.7799.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $954.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 896.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.