XSGD Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $325.18 thousand worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,612,293 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

