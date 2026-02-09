T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.6950, with a volume of 68816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile
The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.
