T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.6950, with a volume of 68816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

