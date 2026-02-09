Breakwater Capital Group Has $5.09 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIVB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

