Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $8.99 Million in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,015,680.42. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,452.93. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $169.85 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.