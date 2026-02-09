Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF $IG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF worth $63,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 million, a P/E ratio of 348.50 and a beta of 0.39. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0846 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF’s payout ratio is 1,733.33%.

(Free Report)

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

