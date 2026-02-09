Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 219.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3,508.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In related news, VP Timothy J. Shelly sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.42, for a total transaction of $342,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National HealthCare Trading Up 1.0%

About National HealthCare

Shares of NHC stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.64. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $163.11.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE: NHC) is a diversified provider of senior health care and related services, headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Established in 1971, the company operates a network of post-acute and long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, independent living residences, and memory care units. In addition to its brick-and-mortar operations, the company offers home health, hospice, and rehabilitation services, aiming to support aging individuals at every stage of care.

The company’s skilled nursing facilities deliver 24-hour nursing services, therapy programs, and customized care plans designed to enhance patient recovery and quality of life.

