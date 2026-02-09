Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000117 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

