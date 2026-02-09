Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.46 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $53.47 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,934,960 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,934,960.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01130711 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $5,190,735.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

