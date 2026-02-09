Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Skeena Resources (SKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE):

2/4/2026 – Skeena Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

1/26/2026 – Skeena Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

1/25/2026 – Skeena Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2026 – Skeena Resources had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/17/2026 – Skeena Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

