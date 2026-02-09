Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $366.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $351.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTW. Wall Street Zen raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $386.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded down $15.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.82. The company had a trading volume of 267,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.89. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $292.97 and a 52-week high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

