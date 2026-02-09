Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 77,991 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,991 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $74,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after buying an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,690,000 after purchasing an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,917,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike News Summary

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.9%

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $395.50 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.