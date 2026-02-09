Drift (DRIFT) Price Reaches $0.0850 on Top Exchanges

Drift (DRIFT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Drift token can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Drift has a market cap of $42.75 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Drift has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,040.28 or 0.99475236 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,167,047 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 552,929,705 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.08662364 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $4,360,207.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

