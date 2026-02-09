Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Acquires 12,730 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in YETI by 4,552.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 141.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 7,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other YETI news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $442,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,912.04. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on YETI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

YETI Stock Up 2.4%

YETI stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Featured Articles

