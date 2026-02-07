Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) versus Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Critical Review

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and Kiora Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.19 billion 3.93 $127.45 million €0.57 27.18 Kiora Pharmaceuticals $16.02 million 0.49 $3.60 million ($2.09) -1.03

Profitability

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals. Kiora Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Stevanato Group and Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 11.99% 10.52% 6.32% Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.35% -25.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stevanato Group and Kiora Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 3 1 1 2.60 Kiora Pharmaceuticals 1 1 1 0 2.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Kiora Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, and KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treating patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery for corneal wound repair. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

