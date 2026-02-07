Financial Comparison: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) versus Innventure (NASDAQ:INV)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) and Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innventure has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pintec Technology and Innventure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innventure 1 0 0 1 2.50

Profitability

Innventure has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.57%. Given Innventure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innventure is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

This table compares Pintec Technology and Innventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Innventure -18,877.40% -29.39% -23.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Innventure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Innventure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Innventure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $35.55 million 0.40 -$2.12 million N/A N/A Innventure $1.69 million 127.47 -$78.19 million ($1.51) -2.11

Pintec Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Innventure.

About Pintec Technology

(Get Free Report)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. It provides point-of-sale financing solutions to its business partners on their platforms or on its own platform under the Dumiao brand; and business installment loan solutions to its business partners on their platforms or on its own platform. The company also offers wealth management solutions, including a fund distribution solution that enables partners to offer and distribute mutual fund products to their customers, either under its Hongdian brand or as a white label solution; and a robo-advisory solution under the Polaris brand which enables its financial and business partners to provide robo-advisory services to their customers. In addition, it provides international installment loan solutions; Myfin, an insurance solution, that enables its partners to offer and distribute insurance products to its users; value added tools to business and financial partners for deploying its solutions, monitor and evaluate performance, and scale their business; digital marketing tools to target users, implement intelligent digital marketing activities, and increase marketing efficiencies and effectiveness; and real time monitoring tools that offer comprehensive and visualized performance monitoring interface. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc. founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc., formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.