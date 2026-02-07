Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 416206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,135,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,285,000 after buying an additional 2,035,838 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,681,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,162 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Finally, McMill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,888,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

