John Malone Acquires 3,669 Shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Malone acquired 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $176,735.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $176,735.73. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $43.42. 98,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,085.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $311.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BATRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Atlanta Braves from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlanta Braves

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,230,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after purchasing an additional 76,853 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 905,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after buying an additional 85,853 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 490,606.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 245,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 245,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ: BATRA) are a professional baseball club that competes in Major League Baseball’s National League East division. Founded in 1871 as the Boston Red Stockings, the franchise relocated to Milwaukee in 1953 before settling in Atlanta in 1966. As one of MLB’s oldest and most storied organizations, the Braves are responsible for fielding a Major League team, overseeing player development through a network of minor league affiliates, and managing baseball operations under the leadership of President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopoulos.

Beyond on‐field performance, the Braves operate a diversified sports and entertainment business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.