Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.58.
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.
