Comparing VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto -137.48% N/A -54.72% Blue Bird 8.65% 60.76% 23.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VinFast Auto and Blue Bird, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 1 1 3 0 2.40 Blue Bird 0 1 6 0 2.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VinFast Auto currently has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $67.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Blue Bird.

93.6% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blue Bird shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and Blue Bird”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $1.81 billion 4.31 -$3.18 billion ($1.60) -2.08 Blue Bird $1.48 billion 1.26 $127.72 million $3.88 15.26

Blue Bird has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Bird, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Bird has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Bird beats VinFast Auto on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines. The company also sells replacement bus parts; and provides financing services and extended warranties related to its products. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through drop ship and a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; independent service centers; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

