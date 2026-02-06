iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.91 and last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 1913158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.