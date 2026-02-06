Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $10.8730. Mitsui Fudosan shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 1,225 shares changing hands.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. is a leading integrated real estate developer based in Tokyo, Japan, and a core member of the Mitsui Group. The company engages in a wide range of property-related activities, including the development, leasing and management of office buildings, retail facilities, residential complexes, hotels, resorts and logistics centers. Through both ground‐up and redevelopment projects, Mitsui Fudosan has established a diverse portfolio that spans landmark mixed‐use developments such as Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown.

Founded in 1941, Mitsui Fudosan has grown from its domestic origins into a global real estate enterprise.

