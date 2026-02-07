ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.25, but opened at $190.07. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $183.6150, with a volume of 3,606,737 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 11.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $521,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

