Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.59. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 1,063 shares changing hands.

FRHLF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.92.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 731.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.21%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is a Canadian energy company focused on the acquisition and management of petroleum and natural gas royalty interests. Rather than directly exploring or producing hydrocarbons, Freehold earns a portion of production revenue from wells operated by third parties. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of royalty structures, including freehold and other non-operated interests, which provide exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids without bearing the full costs and risks of exploration and development.

Freehold’s assets are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with significant royalty interests in Alberta and British Columbia.

