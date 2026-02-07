Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $6.0534. Jaguar Mining shares last traded at $6.0750, with a volume of 8,368 shares changing hands.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $481.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jaguar Mining had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) is a Canada-based junior gold producer, development and exploration company with operations concentrated in the Iron Quadrangle region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market. Jaguar’s principal objective is to build a mid-tier gold producer through the optimization of its existing asset base and the continued exploration of its extensive land package in a historically gold-rich district.

Jaguar Mining’s core operations comprise three underground gold mines—Turmalina, Caeté and Pilar—each supported by on-site milling and processing facilities employing carbon-in-leach (CIL) technology.

