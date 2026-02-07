DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 26.2% – Time to Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 232,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 115,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

