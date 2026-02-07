Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.8750.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,458,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 973.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,502,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,989,000 after buying an additional 1,362,137 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,092,000 after buying an additional 1,320,817 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,680,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.