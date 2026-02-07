New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. $JD

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in JD.com by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $28.07 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nomura cut their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

JD.com Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

