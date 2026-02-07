Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $505,941,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,912,000 after buying an additional 528,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 50.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,715,000 after acquiring an additional 488,430 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5,158.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,219,000 after acquiring an additional 344,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $577.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.27. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $617.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $565.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

