Renaissance Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,956 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 131.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $347.07 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.68 and a 52 week high of $490.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.77. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays set a $470.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.29.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.
Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.
