Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day moving average is $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

Positive Sentiment: Allstate reported a big Q4 profit beat driven by property‑liability strength, lower catastrophe losses and higher earned premiums — EPS surged year‑over‑year, supporting confidence in earnings power. Allstate Q4 Earnings Beat

Allstate reported a big Q4 profit beat driven by property‑liability strength, lower catastrophe losses and higher earned premiums — EPS surged year‑over‑year, supporting confidence in earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Management announced a $4B share buyback program and an 8% quarterly dividend hike — both are shareholder-friendly actions that boost returns and can support the stock over time. Buyback & Dividend Article

Management announced a $4B share buyback program and an 8% quarterly dividend hike — both are shareholder-friendly actions that boost returns and can support the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target and kept an overweight view, implying meaningful upside; other shops (Wells Fargo) also lifted targets — these upgrades support the bullish case. Analyst Price Target Raises

Analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target and kept an overweight view, implying meaningful upside; other shops (Wells Fargo) also lifted targets — these upgrades support the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: CEO highlighted Florida tort‑reform as a blueprint to reduce auto insurance costs — positive for loss ratios over time but more of a policy/industry tailwind than an immediate earnings driver. CEO Tort Reform Article

CEO highlighted Florida tort‑reform as a blueprint to reduce auto insurance costs — positive for loss ratios over time but more of a policy/industry tailwind than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $220 target — signals some analysts see limited near‑term upside despite the company’s operational momentum. Cantor Fitzgerald Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $220 target — signals some analysts see limited near‑term upside despite the company’s operational momentum. Negative Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter came in below some street estimates, which may have trimmed enthusiasm despite the EPS beat — investors are sensitive to top‑line misses when valuation momentum is high. Revenue & Net Income Article

Revenue for the quarter came in below some street estimates, which may have trimmed enthusiasm despite the EPS beat — investors are sensitive to top‑line misses when valuation momentum is high. Negative Sentiment: After strong headlines (earnings, buyback, dividend), today’s move looks like short‑term profit‑taking and positioning shifts — market participants may be locking gains while digesting mixed signals. Earnings Call Transcript

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.50.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,706,857.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. This trade represents a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,400 shares of company stock worth $10,313,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

