IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 6,818 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 29,200.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $132.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $139.00 price objective on Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

In other news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $82,915.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,795. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company’s core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat’s offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

